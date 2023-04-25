Moscow murders: Surviving roommate asks to skip Kohberger's hearing as state prosecutors step in

Moscow, Idaho - One of the two surviving housemates from the Moscow murders case is fighting a subpoena that would force her to testify at suspect Bryan Kohberger's preliminary hearing while Idaho state prosecutors have been called to help.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Brian Entin that a Latah County judge had granted the Latah County prosecutor's request for two state prosecutors to step in and help with the quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger.

Per the court docs posted on Twitter by Entin, the judge granted the county prosecutor's request on Monday.

Before this, it was reported that Bethany Funke, one of the two surviving roommates of the November 13, 2022, slaying of four University of Idaho students, recently filed a motion to toss out a subpoena from Kohberger's attorneys that would require her to testify in the murder suspect's preliminary hearing.

The subpoena was filed in the district court of Washoe County, Nevada – where Funke is from – last Friday.

"There is no further information or detail pertaining to the substance of this testimony, its materiality, or the alleged exculpatory information of Ms. Funke or why it would be entertained at [the] preliminary hearing," the filing states. "A preliminary hearing is not meant to become a mini-trial due to its limited purpose in deciding of probable cause."

Attorneys representing Funke further argued that the court in Latah County lacks the authority to summon a Nevada witness to the state of Idaho for a preliminary hearing.

