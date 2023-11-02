Tupac Shakur murder suspect enters plea in court hearing

Las Vegas, Nevada - A former gang member who had long boasted of his involvement in the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur a quarter of a century ago pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis (r) has pleaded not guilty to murder charges over the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Duane "Keefe D" Davis was charged in September over the killing despite not being the man wielding the weapon in the gang feud in Las Vegas.

The 60-year-old Davis, a former member of Compton's South Side Crips gang, has long acknowledged his involvement in the slaying, boasting he was the "on-site commander" in the effort to kill Shakur and Death Row Records boss Marion "Suge" Knight in revenge for an assault on his nephew.

But at a court hearing in Las Vegas, he denied the charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

"Not guilty," Davis told District Judge Tierra Jones when she asked for his plea.

Under Nevada law, anyone who aids or abets a murder can be charged with the killing, in the same way that a getaway driver can be charged with bank robbery even if he never entered the bank.

Prosecutors said Thursday they would not be seeking the death penalty if Davis is convicted.

"We talked about it, and I determined that it's not a case in which we should seek the death penalty," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson as saying after the hearing.