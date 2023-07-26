Tupac Shakur ring scores record-breaking sale at hip-hop auction

New York, New York – A gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring worn by rap legend Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance just sold for a record $1 million at auction.

Sotheby's in New York auctioned off a gold, ruby, and diamond crowned ring on Tuesday which belonged to rapper Tupac Shakur, and sold for a record amount. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & ZUMA Wire

The winning bid was well above Sotheby's pre-sale estimate of between $200,000 and $300,000, and has become the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold, the auction house said.



The New York-born rapper wore the ring during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996.

He was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas just days later on September 13, at only 25-years-old.

Tupac, whose hits included California Love, designed the ring over the course of a few months, doing so through his godmother Yaasmyn Fula, who put the ring up for sale.

The rapper was influenced by 16th century Italian philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli's political manifesto The Prince, which he read while in prison on sex abuse charges.

A gold circlet studded with a central cabochon ruby flanked by two pave-cut diamonds, modeled after the crowns of the medieval kings of Europe, sits atop a diamond-encrusted gold band, and includes the engraving "Pac & Dada 1996," a reference to his girlfriend Kidada Jones.