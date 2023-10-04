Tupac Shakur murder suspect appears in court

Los Angeles, California - The man accused of murder in connection with the gang feud slaying of rapper Tupac Shakur a quarter of a century ago appeared in court Wednesday.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis (r.), who is facing charges in connection to the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, appeared in court on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, was charged last week over the killing, despite not being the man wielding the weapon in Las Vegas in 1996.

Davis was brought into court in handcuffs and wearing blue detention center clothes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The formal arraignment was delayed, and Davis did not enter a plea to the charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

Davis has long acknowledged his involvement in the slaying, boasting he was the "on-site commander" in the effort to kill Shakur and Death Row Records boss Marion "Suge" Knight in revenge for an assault on his nephew.

Under Nevada law, anyone who aids or abets a murder can be charged with the killing, in the same way that a getaway driver can be charged with bank robbery even if he never entered the bank.