UnitedHealth Group CEO slammed for "self-serving" op-ed in wake of Luigi Mangione arrest

New York, New York - UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty's latest op-ed has sparked furious reactions as Americans deplore the for-profit health industry following the killing of insurance company executive Brian Thompson.

"As Brian Thompson's family, friends and colleagues mourn his killing, we are bearing a grief and sadness we will carry for the rest of our lives. Grief for the family he leaves behind. And grief for a brilliant, kind man who was working to make health care better for everyone," Witty wrote in the New York Times op-ed published Friday.

Thompson, who was in charge of the UnitedHealth Group's health insurance business, was fatally shot by a masked gunman on December 4 in New York City. The incident was captured on a security camera, which sparked a days-long manhunt that ultimately ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

A searing manifesto attributed to Mangione pointed out that "the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy."

The Maryland native's alleged motivations have stirred sympathy from many Americans fed up and suffering under the US' exploitative, profit-driven health insurance industry.

"We know the health system does not work as well as it should, and we understand people’s frustrations with it," Witty acknowledged in his op-ed.

"We understand and share the desire to build a health care system that works better for everyone. That is the purpose of our organization."