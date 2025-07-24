Trump named multiple times in Epstein files, bombshell new report reveals!

Washington DC - US Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly informed President Donald Trump earlier this year that his name appears in documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump was informed by AG Pam Bondi that his name appears multiple times in files related to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: REUTERS

According to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, who both cited senior officials and sources familiar with the exchange, Trump was told that the files mention him and other high-profile individuals.

Trump, who has been under pressure to release the documents after pledging to do so during his campaign, denied last week that Bondi had informed him about his name appearing in the files but acknowledged receiving a general briefing.

According to the WSJ, Trump was informed during the briefing that the documents contained unconfirmed rumors about numerous individuals – including himself – who had past associations with Epstein. Officials described the meeting as a routine briefing covering multiple topics.

The WSJ reported Trump was also told that the Justice Department does not plan to publish additional Epstein-related documents, citing concerns over exposing sensitive information about victims. Trump reportedly backed that decision.

The Justice Department insists Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Trump's connection to Epstein, including appearances at social events, has drawn renewed scrutiny amid ongoing public interest in the case.