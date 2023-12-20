New York City Council votes to ban solitary confinement in jails

New York, New York - The New York City Council on Wednesday voted 39-7 to ban most uses of solitary confinement in local jails.

Demonstrators rally at New York City Hall to protest a string of deaths on Rikers Island and all for an end to the use of solitary confinement and other forms of torture. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sponsored by NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the City Council bill would bar the city from placing people in solitary for more than eight hours to sleep at night or two hours during the day.

The limit would be raised to four hours in cases of an emergency lock-in or for purposes of "deescalation confinement," which refers to holding a person after they have caused physical injury or if they pose a credible safety threat to others.

The measure comes amid growing concerns over a string of deaths and horrific abuses at the Rikers Island pre-trial detention center, described by advocates as a continuation of the US' legacy of enslavement.

The vote happened just one day after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to create a New York State reparations commission to reckon with ongoing racial discrimination, including mass incarceration.