UN special rapporteur urges US to make sweeping racial justice and law enforcement reforms

A United Nations (UN) special rapporteur has found evidence of rampant racism and human rights abuses during her recently concluded two-week trip to the US.

Members of the Start With Dignity campaign meet with UN special rapporteur Ashwini K.P. during her two-week visit to the United States. © Start With Dignity

"The United States of America is at a critical juncture in the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance," UN special rapporteur Ashwini K.P. said in a statement after her visit.



"At such a critical junction, it is vital that the United States Government, including both federal and state authorities, urgently address pervasive hate and stay the course to eliminate systemic racism and racial discrimination," she added.

Ashwini traveled to Washington DC, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Atlanta between October 31 and November 14. During that time, she witnessed firsthand persistent racial disparities across wealth, education, housing, food access, health care outcomes, and migration experiences – all driven by US laws and policies.

The rapporteur also highlighted ongoing racial discrimination in law enforcement and the criminal-legal system. Some of the concerns she highlighted are:

surveillance and over-policing of Black, brown, and Indigenous communities;

racial profiling, including by border agents;

excessive use of force by officers;

the continuation of death by incarceration sentences; and

racially disproportionate use of solitary confinement.

Ashwini's was the third UN report in less than a year to call for changes to the use of force standard and an end to racial profiling in the US. These demands are also reflected in observations and recommendations released earlier this month by the UN Human Rights Committee.

