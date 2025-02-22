Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested one month after Trump's pardon
Washington DC - Enrique Tarrio, a former leader of the infamous Proud Boys militant group, was recently arrested after he allegedly assaulted a protester near the US Capitol building.
On Friday, Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes – who both faced years in prison for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots – held a press conference outside the Capitol to announce that they will soon file a lawsuit against the Justice Department for "about $150 million" over the "lies and the endless suffering they have put us through."
The event was met with a handful of protesters, which led to growing tension.
In a video shared on X, Tarrio is seen engaging with one protester before appearing to smack her cell phone from her hand.
A US Capitol Police officer immediately steps in to place him under arrest for assault as the protester demands to press charges.
Supporters of Tarrio and his mother have been insisting on social media that he "did nothing wrong" and was "set up."
Tarrio was eventually released by police and told a reporter that the charges may be dropped, as the protester may have made "contact" with him first.
Enrique Tarrio and the Proud Boys consider running for office
Two days before the January 6 Capitol riots, Tarrio, who was accused of planning the insurrection, was arrested and eventually hit with a 22-year prison sentence – the harshest penalty given to a rioter.
But the charges were scrubbed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month pardoning many of the rioters, including those who were accused of committing violent acts.
Now, Tarrio and other members of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been entertaining the idea of running for public office in various states across the US.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & ZUMA Press Wire