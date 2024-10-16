Raytheon set to pay $950 million to resolve fraud and bribery charges

Washington DC - Raytheon, a subsidiary of major American defense contractor RTX, will pay more than $950 million to resolve fraud and bribery charges, the US Justice Department announced Wednesday.

A GoestEye MR, an advanced medium-range air and missile defense radar designed by Raytheon is displayed during the International Paris Air Show at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport, on June 20, 2023. © Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

"Raytheon engaged in criminal schemes to defraud the US government in connection with contracts for critical military systems and to win business through bribery in Qatar," Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kevin Driscoll said in a Justice Department statement.



The company has agreed to enter into two three-year deferred prosecution agreements, the Justice Department said, in which criminal charges will be dismissed if Raytheon complies with the terms of the deal during that period.

"RTX is taking responsibility for the misconduct that occurred. We have worked diligently during the investigations to remediate that misconduct and continue to do so," the company, which was formed by the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies in 2020, said in a statement.

"We are committed to working closely with the incoming independent monitor to improve and further enhance our ethics and compliance program."