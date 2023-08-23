Rudy Giuliani gives belligerent speech ahead of surrendering in Georgia case

New York, New York - Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday dismissed Georgia charges that he helped former president Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election as politically motivated as he headed to Atlanta to surrender for booking.

Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor and personal attorney to Donald Trump, has been charged for election subversion in Georgia. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump, Giuliani, and 17 other co-defendants face a Friday deadline to turn themselves in after being charged for election subversion in the state.



"I'm a big boy. I can take it. I have fought battles much worse than this," Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, told reporters outside his New York residence.

"It's not accidental that they've indicted all his lawyers. Never heard of that before in America," he said. "The system of justice was politicized and criminalized for politics."

Giuliani mocked the idea that authorities at the Fulton County jail would likely take his photo, lauding his own history as a Mafia-busting prosecutor in New York.

"I get photographed. Isn't that nice? A mugshot of the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail," Giuliani said.

"They are going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me."