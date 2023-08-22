Will Donald Trump be arrested in Georgia this week?

Atlanta, Georgia - Former president Donald Trump said on social media Monday that he will turn himself in to Fulton County, Georgia, law enforcement on Thursday on charges brought over efforts to overturn that state’s 2020 election results.

Former president Donald Trump has announced he will turn himself in to Georgia law enforcement on Thursday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Earlier Monday, his bond was set at $200,000 in the Fulton County indictment over efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results. The terms of his release include extra prohibitions on witness intimidation and other restrictions.



Trump and the 18 others indicted in the case have until noon Eastern time Friday to surrender to authorities in the racketeering case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in connection with attempts to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. The defendants are expected to be arraigned in early September.

"Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," he said in a Truth Social post. He reiterated his claim that the case and the other criminal charges he faces were brought to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

The terms of Trump’s release, which were set by a judge and made public Monday, include instructions not to make direct or indirect threats – including through social media – against potential witnesses, victims, or the unindicted co-conspirators mentioned, but not named, in the indictment. He has also been ordered not to communicate about the facts of the case with any known witnesses except through legal counsel.

"Defendant may post bond as cash, through commercial surety, or through the Fulton County Jail 10% program," the order states.