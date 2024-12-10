Rupert Murdoch suffers big blow in Succession-inspired struggle over media empire

Reno, Nevada - Rupert Murdoch has failed in his attempt to give his eldest son control of his media empire, the latest chapter in an increasingly bitter succession struggle.

Rupert Murdoch (l.) has failed in his attempt to give his son Lachlan more voting power in the family trust that will control his media empire after his death. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The court case saw the 93-year-old media mogul reportedly blocked in his bid to change his family trust, which gives his four oldest children equal voting power after his death.

A court commissioner ruled that Murdoch and his son Lachlan, who is the head of Fox News and News Corp, had acted in "bad faith" and called their efforts a "carefully crafted charade" designed to "permanently cement" Lachlan’s control, according to the New York Times.

The conflict over the family trust is not thought to be about money, as Murdoch is not seeking to diminish any of his children’s financial inheritance.

Instead, the move would have changed the voting power of his less conservative children, cementing a right-wing agenda across the media empire.

Lawyer Adam Streisand, acting on behalf of the senior Murdoch, told the newspaper they planned to appeal the decision.