Alec Baldwin used gun as "pointing stick" on set of Rust, shocking new footage shows

Santa Fe, Mexico - Alec Baldwin waved his gun around and used it "as a pointing stick" on the film set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead, a court heard Thursday.

Footage of Alec Baldwin's lax gun discipline on the film set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died was shown in court on Thursday. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Footage seen at the trial of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed showed the star, who was also a producer on the Western Rust, gesticulating with a pistol loaded with blanks.



It also showed him firing the gun within a few feet of camera operators and urging the young armorer to reload his guns quickly, chiding her for not having more weapons ready.

"One more! One more! One more! Right away! Let's reload!" Baldwin shouts after the director called "cut."

"Here we go! C'mon," he said. "We should have two guns and both we're reloading."

The footage was being shown in the New Mexico courtroom where Gutierrez-Reed is on trial for involuntary manslaughter over the death of Hutchins, who died after being hit by a round fired from the Colt .45 that Baldwin was holding as cast and crew rehearsed a scene.

Director Joel Souza was also hit by the bullet, but later recovered.