Lawyers pin blame on Alec Baldwin as Rust armorer trial begins

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Lawyers blamed actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting on the set of Western film Rust in opening statements Thursday, as they defended the film 's armorer from prosecutors' allegations she was "sloppy and unprofessional."

Lawyers have pointed fingers at Alec Baldwin (l.) for the fatal shooting on the set of Rust as the movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, goes to trial. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died from her injuries after being hit by a live round fired from a gun Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal in New Mexico in 2021.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a producer on Rust, is awaiting his own manslaughter trial at the same Santa Fe court. He has pleaded not guilty and insisted he did not pull the trigger, saying that as an actor, he should have been able to rely on the professionals around him.

But the Hollywood A-lister was at the heart of arguments made by the defense for armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who was responsible for weapons on set and is the first person to go on trial over the tragedy.

"Mr. Baldwin, one of the lead producers, head actor on the movie – he really controlled the set – you're going to hear that he violated some of the most basic gun safety rules you can ever learn," said defense lawyer Jason Bowles. "He violated all of those. It wasn't Miss Gutierrez-Reed. It was Mr Baldwin."

Gutierrez, also known as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has denied the involuntary manslaughter charges against her. The prosecution had opened its case by painting a picture of Gutierrez as consistently "sloppy and unprofessional."

"The evidence will show that the defendant treated the safety protocols as if they were optional, rather than that people's lives counted on her doing her job correctly," said prosecutor Jason Lewis.

One of the key questions surrounding the death of Hutchins is how a live bullet found its way onto set and into Baldwin's gun.