Salman Rushdie describes horrific stabbing attack as he testifies in trial

Mayville, New York - Novelist Salman Rushdie described Tuesday the moment a knife-wielding attacker stormed on stage and attempted to kill him in a frenzied attack that left him blind in one eye.

Novelist Salman Rushdie described Tuesday the moment a knife-wielding attacker stormed on stage and attempted to kill him in a frenzied attack that left him blind in one eye. © IMAGO / snapshot

The Satanic Verses author told jurors at the trial of his alleged attacker, 23-year-old American-Lebanese Hadi Matar, that Matar "was stabbing and slashing" at him.

"I was aware of this person rushing at me on my right hand side," he said, recounting how he was about to speak at an arts event in New York in August 2022.

"I only saw him at the last minute."

"It was a stab wound in my eye, intensely painful, after that I was screaming because of the pain," Rushdie said, adding that he was left in a "lake of blood."

He said it "occurred to me I was dying" before he was stretchered out of the cultural center and helicoptered to a trauma hospital.

On Tuesday, Rushdie nodded and waved at his wife, Rachel Eliza Griffiths, who was in court for her husband's testimony on the second day of the trial.

Matar's legal team has sought to prevent witnesses from characterizing Rushdie as a victim of persecution following Iran's 1989 fatwa calling for his murder over supposed blasphemy in The Satanic Verses.

Matar is accused of stabbing Rushdie about 10 times with a six-inch blade.