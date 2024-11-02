Supreme Court deals blow to Republican effort to discount thousands of Pennsylvania ballots

Washington DC - The Supreme Court dealt Republicans a blow in a case challenging the rules for postal voting in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, just days ahead of the election.

The Supreme Court has ruled that voters in Pennsylvania are entitled to provisional ballots if there are issues with their mail-in ballots. © Rebecca DROKE / AFP

The justices rejected a request not to count provisional ballots used in the state when a voter's mail-in ballot is flagged as potentially defective. These provisional ballots are kept separately and counted only after verification.

The Republicans had asked for these votes not be counted. This could have potentially invalidated thousands of absentee ballots, which often tend to favor Democratic voters.

The court's decision allows these votes to be counted for the time being, but the justices could still revisit the issue later. More legal disputes are possible in the coming days.

There are expectations that fights over the validity of votes will continue after the November 5 election, especially in states where the margin between the winner and loser could be only thousands of votes.

Donald Trump has already raised completely baseless allegations of vote manipulation after his election defeat in 2020 and is now casting doubt on the integrity of the upcoming election. His Republican Party has unleashed a flood of lawsuits alleging irregularities and fraud, mostly in crucial swing states.