Supreme Court sidesteps ruling on Republican-backed social media laws

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to review a pair of Republican-backed laws that imposed restrictions on social media content moderation, in a decision welcomed by the tech industry.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to review a pair of Republican-backed laws that imposed restrictions on social media content moderation, in a decision welcomed by the tech industry. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Tech industry trade groups had challenged the laws passed by conservative Republican lawmakers in Florida and Texas in a bid to stem what they claimed was political bias by major platforms.



The Supreme Court declined to rule on whether it was constitutional for states to pass legislation that limits the powers of social media companies to moderate their content, leaving the two laws in limbo as the lower courts conduct their review.

Florida's measure bars social media platforms from pulling content from politicians, a law that was passed after former president Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

In Texas, the law stops sites from pulling content based on a "viewpoint" and is also intended to thwart what conservatives see as censorship by tech platforms such as Facebook and YouTube against right-wing ideas.

Neither law has gone into effect due to the litigation.