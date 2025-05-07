Survivors of "predator" ex-Columbia gynecologist reach huge settlement

New York, New York - Columbia University and a New York hospital have reached a $750-million settlement with hundreds of women sexually assaulted by a former gynecologist, a lawyer for the survivors said Tuesday.

Robert Hadden, a gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients, is pictured in Manhattan Supreme Court on February 23, 2016. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Robert Hadden, described by prosecutors as a "predator in a white coat," is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted last year of sexual abuse.

Hadden was accused of abusing scores of women between the early 1990s and 2012, including Evelyn Yang, whose husband Andrew Yang ran for president in 2020 as a Democratic Party outsider.

Attorney Anthony DiPietro, who represented some of Hadden's victims, said the $750-million settlement with Columbia and New York-Presbyterian Hospital involves 576 of the doctor's former patients.

"This settlement sends a powerful message that we're here to ensure that institutions covering up exploitation and abuse will be held fully accountable for their crimes," DiPietro said in a statement.