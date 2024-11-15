Texas court clears the way for execution of man convicted in controversial "shaken baby" case

Houston, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court cleared the way on Friday for the state to set a new execution date for Robert Roberson, an autistic man convicted in a controversial "shaken baby" case.

The 58-year-old Roberson had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on October 17, but his execution was put on hold after he was subpoenaed to testify before a Texas House of Representatives committee.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily stayed his execution in response to the extraordinary bipartisan subpoena from lawmakers looking into Roberson's controversial conviction and the use of "junk science" in criminal prosecutions.

The Texas attorney general appealed the decision and the Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a scheduled execution cannot be halted by a subpoena from legislators.

The case poses a "novel separation-of-powers question," Texas Supreme Court Justice Evan Young said, but "the committee's authority to compel testimony does not include the power to override the scheduled legal process leading to an execution."

"Categorically prioritizing a legislative subpoena over a scheduled execution," Young said, "would become a potent legal tool that could be wielded not just to obtain necessary testimony but to forestall an execution."

Young said Roberson can still be called to testify before the House committee as long as it does not interfere with his execution date.