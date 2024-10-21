Robert Roberson's testimony postponed after last-minute stay of excecution

Houston, Texas - A planned appearance on Monday before the Texas legislature of an autistic man on death row convicted in a problematic "shaken baby" case has been postponed, lawmakers said.

Robert Roberson (57) had been scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection last week, but his execution was put on hold at the 11th hour after he was subpoenaed to testify before the Texas House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence.

The office of the Texas attorney general objected to having Roberson appear in person, however, and committee members said his testimony has been postponed.

Representative Joe Moody, the committee chair, said he was "very disappointed" that Roberson would not appear before the committee on Monday, but lawmakers were in talks with the attorney general's office about having him show up at a later date.

"We didn't issue the subpoena to create a constitutional crisis, and we aren't interested in escalating a division between branches of government," Moody said.

He said a proposal had been made that Roberson testify by video conference.

"I believe that would be perfectly reasonable for most inmate witnesses," Moody said. "But Robert is a person with autism who has significant communication challenges."

Roberson had been scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville on Thursday for the February 2002 death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki.

But the Texas Supreme Court stayed his execution in response to the extraordinary bipartisan subpoena from lawmakers looking into his controversial conviction and the use of "junk science" in criminal prosecutions.