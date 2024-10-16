UN voices alarm over "deeply worrying" spate of US executions

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations voiced alarm Wednesday at a recent spate of executions in the US, where two men are due to be put to death this week.

Members of the Abolitionist Action Committee protest the death penalty outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The UN rights office is "deeply concerned by the impending execution of two men" in Texas and Alabama on Thursday, spokesperson Seif Magango said in a statement.

"This would follow the execution of six people in five different US states over a 12-day period last month," he added.

"This rise in the rate of executions is deeply worrying."

Derrick Ryan Dearman is due to be executed on Thursday in Alabama, where he was reportedly convicted of murdering several people with an axe in 2016.

On the same day, Robert Roberson, an autistic 57-year-old, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, over the February 2002 death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki.

Roberson's lawyers say the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome, made at the hospital where his chronically ill daughter died, was erroneous and the cause of death was in fact pneumonia, aggravated when doctors prescribed a wrong medication.

Roberson's case has drawn the attention of the Innocence Project, which works to reverse wrongful convictions, best-selling US novelist John Grisham, Texas lawmakers and medical experts.