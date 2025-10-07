Supreme Court leans towards decision in case challenging conversion therapy ban

Washington DC - The Supreme Court appeared poised on Tuesday to back a challenge by a Christian therapist to a Colorado law that bans "conversion therapy" for minors who are questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation .

Demonstrators protest against conversion therapy outside the US Supreme Court as the Court hears oral arguments in Chiles v. Salazar, a landmark case on conversion therapy, on Tuesday, in Washington, DC. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The case was brought by Kaley Chiles, a licensed mental health counselor who argues that the prohibition from holding such conversations with minors is a violation of her First Amendment free speech rights.

Colorado's Minor Conversion Therapy Law, passed in 2019, prohibits licensed mental health professionals from trying to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of their patients under 18 years old.

Conversion therapy is banned in more than 20 states and much of Europe, with both the American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association opposed to its use.

"Miss Chiles is being silenced and the kids and families who want her help are unable to access it," James Campbell, her lawyer, told the conservative majority court during 90 minutes of oral arguments.

"She's discussing concepts of identity and behavior and attractions and how they fit together," Campbell said. "That absolutely has to be protected by the First Amendment."

Campbell, a lawyer with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group, dismissed studies showing conversion therapy can be harmful, saying they "treat voluntary conversations the same as shock therapy."

Chiles brought her case before the nation's top court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 majority, after two lower courts ruled in favor of Colorado.