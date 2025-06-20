Trump celebrates "big win" as appeals court rules on control of National Guard in LA

San Francisco, California - A US appeals court on Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump could continue control of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

California National Guard members stand outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building during a No Kings protest against President Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025. © REUTERS

In a unanimous 38-page ruling, the three-judge panel said Trump's "failure to issue the federalization order directly 'through' the Governor of California does not limit his otherwise lawful authority to call up the National Guard."

Trump was within his rights when he ordered 4,000 members of the National Guard into service for 60 days to "protect federal personnel performing federal functions and to protect federal property," the judges wrote.

In a post to Truth Social Thursday night, Trump celebrated the decision, calling it a "BIG WIN."

"All over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done," Trump wrote.

Last week, a lower court judge had ordered Trump to return control of the California National Guard to Newsom, saying the president's decision to deploy them to protest-hit Los Angeles was "illegal."

Newsom hailed the earlier decision saying Trump "is not a monarch, he is not a king, and he should stop acting like one."

Trump, who has repeatedly exaggerated the scale of the unrest, also sent 700 US Marines to Los Angeles despite the objections of local officials, claiming that they had lost control of the "burning" city.

It was the first time since 1965 that a US president deployed the National Guard over the wishes of a state governor.