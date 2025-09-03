Trump's deployment of National Guard and Marines to LA was illegal, judge rules

San Francisco, California - A federal judge in San Francisco ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles was illegal.

Demonstrators gather in front of the Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, guarded by a mix of US Marines and National Guard members, during the "No Kings" protest on July 4, 2025. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

US District Judge Charles Breyer wrote in a 52-page opinion that the Trump administration "violated the Posse Comitatus Act."

The 1878 law limits the use of federal troops in domestic law enforcement without congressional approval.

"The ruling is clear: Trump is breaking the law by trying to create a national police force with himself as its chief," California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on X after the decision.

Newsom had filed the lawsuit challenging Trump's deployment of 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to LA in a bid to suppress protests against federal immigration raids.

After Breyer's ruling, California requested a preliminary injunction seeking the removal of the remaining 300 National Guard troops in LA.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the troops to stay in the area through Election Day in November, when Californians will vote on a redistricting plan that is expected to deliver five additional US House seats to the Democrats. Newsom pushed the plan in response to a Texas redistricting push aiming to add five more Republican districts.