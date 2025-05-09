Trump's Justice Department opens criminal probe of New York AG Letitia James

Washington DC - The US Justice Department has opened a criminal probe of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, one of President Donald Trump's main adversaries, for alleged mortgage fraud, newspapers reported Thursday.

The investigation comes after the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), a Trump appointee, alleged that James "appeared to have falsified records" related to properties in Virginia and New York to obtain better loan terms.

James has denied wrongdoing and said in a statement last month when reports emerged that she may be a target that she "will not be intimidated by bullies."

The Albany Times-Union and Guardian newspapers, which first reported the probe, said the criminal investigation into James' real estate dealings involved the Justice Department and the FBI.

The Washington Post said it is believed to be the first criminal investigation by the administration involving a law enforcement official who took action against Trump.