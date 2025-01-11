US Capitol rioter arrested in Canada four years after the attack

Whistler, Canada - A January 6 rioter who fled the US after being sentenced for his role in the 2021 Capitol assault was arrested on the four-year anniversary in western Canada, authorities told AFP Friday.

Pro-Trump supporters gather outside the US Capitol following a rally on January 6, 2021, in Washington DC. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old man, Antony Vo of Indiana, had been sentenced to nine months behind bars and ordered to report to a US federal prison on June 14, 2024, but instead fled north.

He later told reporters he escaped to Canada in hopes of being pardoned when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

"We can confirm that Mr Vo, a fugitive from US justice, was arrested without incident in Whistler, British Columbia on January 6," the Canada Border Services Agency said in a written statement to AFP.

The agency added that it had no record of Vo's entry into Canada through an official border crossing and had "a legal obligation to return all foreign nationals who are not allowed in Canadian territory."

A hearing in Canada regarding Vo's request to remain in the country is scheduled for January 15, his lawyer told media.