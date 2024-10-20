Trump defends calling January 6 riots "a day of love": "There was a beauty to it"

Washington DC - Donald Trump is doubling down as he faces criticism for recently describing the January 6 Capitol riots as "a day of love."

On Sunday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News in which he was asked about the comments made during a recent Univision town hall.

At the town hall, the Republican candidate for president was asked if he could understand why many Americans view January 6, 2021 as "a dark and tragic day in our history."

Trump began by insisting that he spoke to "the biggest crowd I've ever spoken to" that day, and a small group from the ground "peacefully and patriotically" went to the Capitol afterward.

"They came because they thought it was a rigged election," Trump explained, repeating arguments he made during the town hall.

"I tell you, there was a beauty to it, and a love to it, that I've never seen before," he stated.

Trump went on to insist that the rioters had no guns, and they were simply "protesting a rigged election," which they have "the right" to do.

His comments come as countless rioters have been arrested for their participation in the riots in which several people died, and Trump currently faces federal charges for his alleged role in inciting the unrest.