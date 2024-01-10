US appeals court rejects Jewish family's claim to painting in Nazi looting case

Los Angeles, California - A decades-long court battle over a famous painting that was looted from a Jewish family by the Nazis at the dawn of World War II took a devastating turn for the family on Tuesday, when a federal appellate court in the US rejected their plea for the artwork's return.

A US appellate court has ruled in favor of Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in a dispute over the stolen painting "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain" (r.). © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar & Wikimedia Commons/Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum

The court's decision means the painting – "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain," by Camille Pissarro – will remain in the possession of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection, a museum owned by the Spanish government, rather than be returned to the descendants of Lilly Cassirer, a Jewish woman who was forced to hand the painting over to the Nazis in exchange for her freedom from Germany in 1939.

The ruling was a shock to the family and their lawyers, who had anticipated the painting's long-awaited return after a unanimous – albeit legally narrow – decision in their favor by the US Supreme Court in 2022.

Instead, the appellate court ruled in favor of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection, which it found had gained "prescriptive title" to the painting when it purchased it and a trove of other precious artworks in 1993 from Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza, a Swiss art collector and the heir to a vast German steel empire.

David Cassirer (69), the lead plaintiff in the case and Lilly Cassirer's great-grandson, deferred comment to his family's longtime attorney, Sam Dubbin, who told The LA Times they were "surprised and disappointed by the decision."

Dubbin said they will ask for reconsideration by a larger, 11-judge en banc panel.