US appeals court rejects Jewish family's claim to painting in Nazi looting case

A US appellate court has rejected a Jewish family's plea for the return of a valuable painting looted by the Nazis in World War II, now on display in Spain.

Los Angeles, California - A decades-long court battle over a famous painting that was looted from a Jewish family by the Nazis at the dawn of World War II took a devastating turn for the family on Tuesday, when a federal appellate court in the US rejected their plea for the artwork's return.

A US appellate court has ruled in favor of Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in a dispute over the stolen painting "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain" (r.).
A US appellate court has ruled in favor of Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in a dispute over the stolen painting "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain" (r.).  © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar & Wikimedia Commons/Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum

The court's decision means the painting – "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain," by Camille Pissarro – will remain in the possession of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection, a museum owned by the Spanish government, rather than be returned to the descendants of Lilly Cassirer, a Jewish woman who was forced to hand the painting over to the Nazis in exchange for her freedom from Germany in 1939.

The ruling was a shock to the family and their lawyers, who had anticipated the painting's long-awaited return after a unanimous – albeit legally narrow – decision in their favor by the US Supreme Court in 2022.

Instead, the appellate court ruled in favor of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection, which it found had gained "prescriptive title" to the painting when it purchased it and a trove of other precious artworks in 1993 from Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza, a Swiss art collector and the heir to a vast German steel empire.

US Navy officer who spied for China hit with prison sentence
Justice US Navy officer who spied for China hit with prison sentence

David Cassirer (69), the lead plaintiff in the case and Lilly Cassirer's great-grandson, deferred comment to his family's longtime attorney, Sam Dubbin, who told The LA Times they were "surprised and disappointed by the decision."

Dubbin said they will ask for reconsideration by a larger, 11-judge en banc panel.

Jewish family seeks return of valuable stolen painting

A visitor views "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain" at the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid, Spain.
A visitor views "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon. Effect of Rain" at the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid, Spain.  © IMAGO / Newscom / El Pais

In a statement, Dubbin and the family's other attorneys said Tuesday's decision "fails to explain how Spain has any interest in applying its laws to launder ownership of the spoils of war, a practice outlawed in the Hague Convention of 1907, and a series of other international agreements joined by Spain for over a century."

The lawyers said the ruling does not address "how a national museum owned by the Spanish government justifies holding onto a painting that it knows was looted by the Nazis from a Jewish family in the Holocaust."

The museum's attorneys, in their own statement, praised the court's decision, calling it "a welcome conclusion to this case."

The painting – of a Paris street scene in 1897 and 1898 and estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars today – had hung in Lilly Cassirer's Berlin apartment when the Nazis took power. After it was stolen, it was brought to the United States illegally and sold by a Beverly Hills gallery in 1951 before the baron purchased it from a New York gallery in 1976. The museum said it legally acquired the painting in the 1993 purchase.

The Cassirer family had considered the painting lost until Claude Cassirer – Lilly's grandson and David's father, who has since died – discovered in 2000 that it was part of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection.

The family filed its lawsuit seeking the painting's return in a federal court in Los Angeles in 2005.

Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom / El Pais

More on Justice: