US Justice Department sues Maine over transgender athletes in women's sports

Washington DC - The US Justice Department is suing Maine for allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday, the latest step in the government's showdown with the northeastern state.

US President Donald Trump clashed with the state's governor on the topic in February, after earlier issuing an executive order barring transgender competitors from women's sports.

The Republican's administration moved to cut Maine's federal funding for public schools over the issue last week.

"Today, the Department of Justice is announcing a civil lawsuit against the Maine Department of Education. The state of Maine is discriminating against women by failing to protect women in women's sports," Bondi told a news conference.

Bondi accused Maine of violating Title IX, the landmark civil rights law that forbids discrimination on the basis of gender in educational facilities that receive federal support.

Trump's order allows US government agencies to deny funds to schools that allow transgender athletes to compete on women's teams.

Republicans hammered Democrats on transgender issues – especially when it came to youth and sports – ahead of the 2024 election, capitalizing on a broader culture war over LGBTQ rights.