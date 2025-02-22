Trump spars with Maine governor over trans rights: "See you in court"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump had a heated exchange with a Democratic governor Friday over his order barring transgender athletes from women's sports, with the state leader telling him: "See you in court."

President Donald Trump (r.) had a heated exchange with Maine Governor Janet Mills on Friday over his order barring transgender athletes from women's sports. © Collage: Win McNamee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican president was making televised remarks to a gathering of the country's governors at the White House when he raised the executive order he signed earlier this month.

"Two weeks ago, I signed an executive order banning men from playing in women's sports. Many Democrats are fighting me on that, I hope you continue because you'll never win another race," he said.

The ban is "to protect women," he claimed.

"Are you not going to comply with it?" he asked Janet Mills, governor of Maine.

"I'm complying with state and federal laws," Mills responded.

"Well, we are the federal law... You better do it, because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't," the president said.

"See you in court," she responded.

"Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don't think you'll be in elected politics," a visibly angry Trump replied.