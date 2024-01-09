US Navy officer who spied for China hit with prison sentence

Los Angeles, California - A US Navy petty officer who pleaded guilty to providing sensitive military information to a Chinese intelligence officer was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Monday, the US Justice Department said.

A US Navy officer has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars for providing military intelligence to China. © 123RF/ppengcreative

Wenheng Zhao (26) and another US sailor, Jinchao Wei, were arrested in August on suspicion of spying for China.



Zhao pleaded guilty in a federal court in California in October to charges of conspiring with a foreign intelligence officer and accepting a bribe.

He was sentenced on Monday to 27 months in prison and a $5,500 fine.

According to US officials, Zhao, who was stationed at a naval base north of Los Angeles, received nearly $15,000 from the Chinese intelligence officer between August 2021 and May 2023.

In exchange, he handed over sensitive information regarding US Navy operational security, exercises, and critical infrastructure.