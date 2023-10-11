US navy officer pleads guilty to Chinese spying charges

Los Angeles, California - US Navy petty officer Wenheng Zhao (26) pleaded guilty on Tuesday to providing sensitive military information to a Chinese intelligence officer, the Justice Department said.

Zhao and another US sailor named Jinchao Wei (22) were arrested in August on suspicion of spying for China.

Zhao pleaded guilty in a federal court in California to charges of conspiring with a foreign intelligence officer and accepting a bribe, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to US officials, Zhao, who was stationed at a naval base north of Los Angeles, received nearly $15,000 from the Chinese intelligence officer between August 2021 and May 2023. In exchange, he handed over sensitive information regarding US Navy operational security, exercises, and critical infrastructure.

Zhao specifically provided information about a large-scale maritime training exercise in the Pacific and electrical diagrams and blueprints for a radar system located in Okinawa, Japan.