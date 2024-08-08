Utah carries out first execution in 14 years after Texas executes man despite pleas for clemency

Salt Lake City, Utah - A Utah man was executed on Thursday for the 1998 murder and sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend's mother, a day after Texas also carried out its own execution.

Arthur Lee Burton and Taberon Dave Honie were executed in Texas and Utah, respectively, on consecutive days. © Collage: Texas Department of Criminal Justice & Utah Department of Corrections

"The execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie has been carried out," the Utah Department of Corrections said.



It was Utah's first execution in 14 years.

On Wednesday, Texas executed a man for the 1997 murder of a woman who was jogging in her Houston neighborhood.

Arthur Lee Burton (54) was put to death by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, and pronounced dead at 6:47 PM CT, officials from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Burton was convicted of the July 1997 murder of Nancy Adleman, a mother of three who was attacked while out jogging.

Adleman was strangled with her own shoelaces.

Burton's lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court to stay his execution, but the request was denied without comment.

His attorneys had argued that Burton should be constitutionally exempt from being put to death because he is intellectually disabled.

"To all the people I have hurt and caused pain, I wish we didn't have to be here at this moment, but I want you to know that I am sorry for putting y'all through this," Burton said in his final statement.

Including Burton, Texas has carried out three executions since January. There have been 12 in the US this year so far.