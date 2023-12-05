Will Fulton County DA revoke Trump co-defendant's bond after threats against witness?

Atlanta, Georgia - The Fulton County district attorney's office may soon seek to have the bond revoked for Trevian Kutti, a defendant in the Georgia election subversion case, after she threatened a witness in a social media video.

Last month, Kutti shared a video on Instagram, where she at one point rants about a witness in the case and proceeds to threaten her life.

"There's a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie, who knows I never did anything to her," Kutti claims in the clip. "There's a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I'm going to f**k her whole life up when this is done."

According to CNN, sources say that prosecutors are considering putting in a request with the court to have Kutti's bond revoked, as her comments in the video likely violated the terms of her bond agreement.

Prosecutors believe that Kutti, who was charged alongside Donald Trump and 18 others by District Attorney Fani Willis for an alleged conspiracy to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, is speaking about Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker.

Freeman alleged in the case that Kutti traveled to her home on January 4, 2021, and told her she would face prison time if she didn't publicly declare voter fraud was an issue in the county.

After Freeman called the police, Kutti was later caught on bodycam footage continuing to pressure her while at a police station.