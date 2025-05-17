Check out these seasonally sensational spring manicure ideas!

Spring has sprung! With winter finally bidding adieu, now is the time to check out these gorgeous nail ideas that are perfect for the warm weather.

By Elyse Johnson

From pastels to floral designs, these TikTok-inspired nail trends are a must-try this spring. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@glossytipped & @kiaraskynails Bring on the pastels and soft tones! With spring now in full bloom, there's no better time to start switching up those nail coats from dark hues to warmer colors. Spring has plenty of festive opportunities, and everyone knows the nails are the pièce de résistance that pulls any fashionable ensemble together! Try out these simple, chic TikTok-inspired nail trends to make the most of the season!

Baby Blue Pastel French Mani

TikToker @glossytipped showed viewers how to create this baby blue pastel nail design. © Screenshot/TikTok/@glossytipped When one thinks of spring, pastels always come to mind! Thankfully, TikToker @glossytipped has broken down this pretty design and used a beautiful shade of blue to do it. The user showed viewers how to create the unique, French mani complete with a nude and baby blue coat. French manicures can be rocked with any nail shape, but there's something about these almond-shaped nails that earns the look a chef's kiss!

Encapsulated Flower Nails

For lovers of all things floral, check out this unique, flower-inspired creation by TikToker @kiaraskynails. © Screenshot/TikTok/kiaraskynails Speaking of flowers, what's spring without some blooming designs? For lovers of tulips and daisies, here's a cute spring nail look by @kiaraskynails. The design uses nude and white coats while also sporting various flower art on each nail. The TikToker also opted for an almond-shaped look, which will probably be a popular choice this season. Still, this efflorescent design is on par with the spring weather and goes well with any attire!

Cotton Candy Aura Mani

Last but certainly not least comes this candy-coated confection of a manicure! © Screenshot/TikTok/@lightslacquer Last but certainly not least comes this candy-coated confection of a manicure! For those who are in a pinch and don't have time to hit the nail salon this spring, TikToker @lightslacquer has the perfect at-home solution for a fun nail look. This sweet mani with a dreamy twist is the perfect spring design that will stay in style until summer comes your way. And don't feel confined to the colors she chose, as there are plenty of light shades that can make this look work.