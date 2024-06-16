Summer nails: Make a splash with these sizzling TikTok manicure trends!

What's a bikini or sundress without the perfect mani and pedi? Check out these summer-approved nail designs that will bring the heat this season!

By Elyse Johnson

Suns out, nails out! Check out these trendy manicure designs from TikTok that are a must-try this summer.

From chrome colors to jelly manicures, this summer is going to be a hot one with these trendy nail designs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gabyalabado26 & @sweetnailsbysab If the recent spike in temperature has confirmed anything, it's that summer is finally here. And yes, that means bikinis galore, as the Kar-Jenners have aptly reminded us since the warm weather first broke. But what is an outfit if one's nails aren't on point? We've got you covered with a few scorching trends that will make any two-piece or summer dress pop! Check out these three summer-approved nail ideas from TikTok!

Unicorn chrome nails

Orange-you excited for this chrome design? TikToker @dailybeautyinspo shows us how to achieve a unicorn nail look this summer. © Screenshot/TikTok/@dailybeautyinspo Chrome is making a splash this summer, particularly when it comes to manicures and pedicures. TikToker @dailybeautyinspo has put a unique spin on the trend with these unicorn chrome nails. Per the influencer, these three shades of orange shown in the clip are the best way to go for this look. Beauty Sabrina Carpenter's hairstylist spills the secret behind her viral look As always, any chrome color can work, but there's just something about these orange shades that scream beach vibes!

Rainbow French manicure

TikToker @gabyalabado26 put a colorful spin on the traditional French mani with this rainbow twist. © Screenshot/TikTok/gabyalabado26 A French mani is always in style, no matter what season it is! But this fun twist that user @gabyalabado26 tried is on par for the summer days ahead. Instead of going the traditional white or black route, this TikToker opted for an array a different colors for the tips of her nails. This can be done on the toes, too, ladies! The look also gives mermaid vibes, which makes it perfect for a day at the beach or a romantic date night on the boardwalk!

Jelly 3D seashell nails

Sit by the sea with these jelly 3D seashell nails, which influencer @sweetnailsbysab breaks down in her video. © Screenshot/TikTok/@sweetnailsbysab What's summer without seashells and a little glitter? Another trend making waves this year is the "jelly nail," and this design by TikToker @sweetnailsbysab is a winner for summer! The influencer breaks down the "3D seashell" look, complete with glitter and beach-inspired art. This is a more subtle design, so it can be a great choice for any occasion that arises this season.