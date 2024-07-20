Explaining TikTok's inexplicably popular "Ben Affleck Summer" aesthetic

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck has become the summer fashion icon we never knew we needed amid his rumored divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

It might be the ungodly heat, or maybe it's the Gen Z love of all things baggy, but TikTokers have been showing off their "Ben Affleck Summer" vibes on the app to the delight of followers.

The aesthetic is easy enough to master – all you need is a chill fit, a chillier coffee, and the gloomiest expression you can muster.

Slouchy and casual clothes are the goal, an homage to the perpetually stressed-looking Gone Girl actor's personal brand of low-effort style.

Influencers are calling the trend "Ben Affleck Summer," and their videos explaining the look are hilarious.

"Enjoying my 'Ben Affleck Summer,'" posted TikToker Michael Major.

"Walking around drinking a Dunkin’ iced coffee while really stressed out."

Another user named Shae described her own "Ben Affleck Summer" in much the same language, being "stressed out with an iced coffee."

Will you be trying out a "Ben Affleck Summer" style look of your own this season? If you do, hopefully it comes without the side helping of alleged marital strife.

