Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potentially "nasty" divorce details revealed!
Los Angeles, California - Here's what could go down if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck truly decide to call it quits!
As split chatter continues to loom over Bennifer, The Blast has dished that the powerhouse couple is gearing up for a nasty divorce!
An insider claimed that a "jilted" hitmaker is reportedly seeking half of her hubby's $150 million fortune as she allegedly paid for most of their expenses since the Air director "grumbled about spending money."
It looks like J. Lo's love does cost a thing!
Meanwhile, another tipster at Radar Online dished that the Selena star feels like Ben "owes her," explaining, "adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels, and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas.
"The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion's share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too," the insider added.
Does J. Lo want revenge against Ben?
The insider added that J. Lo is blaming their marital woes on Ben, who she feels "abandoned" her, and now she allegedly wants "payback."
"She isn't the one who gave up on their marriage, and she's feeling seriously burned and is out for blood," they added.
Recently, Bennifer's loved ones have reportedly stepped in amid the rumors after the spouses spent the July 4th holiday separately.
Cover photo: Collage: GABRIEL OLSEN & LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP