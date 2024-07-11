Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potentially "nasty" divorce details revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Here's what could go down if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck truly decide to call it quits!

Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels "jilted" by Ben Affleck (l.) as potential details about their divorce emerge. © Collage: GABRIEL OLSEN & LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As split chatter continues to loom over Bennifer, The Blast has dished that the powerhouse couple is gearing up for a nasty divorce!

An insider claimed that a "jilted" hitmaker is reportedly seeking half of her hubby's $150 million fortune as she allegedly paid for most of their expenses since the Air director "grumbled about spending money."

It looks like J. Lo's love does cost a thing!

Meanwhile, another tipster at Radar Online dished that the Selena star feels like Ben "owes her," explaining, "adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels, and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas.

"The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion's share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too," the insider added.