Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potentially "nasty" divorce details revealed!

Love don't cost a thing? If Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do decide to split, insiders have spilled that the powerhouse couple could have a nasty fallout!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Here's what could go down if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck truly decide to call it quits!

Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels "jilted" by Ben Affleck (l.) as potential details about their divorce emerge.
Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels "jilted" by Ben Affleck (l.) as potential details about their divorce emerge.  © Collage: GABRIEL OLSEN & LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As split chatter continues to loom over Bennifer, The Blast has dished that the powerhouse couple is gearing up for a nasty divorce!

An insider claimed that a "jilted" hitmaker is reportedly seeking half of her hubby's $150 million fortune as she allegedly paid for most of their expenses since the Air director "grumbled about spending money."

It looks like J. Lo's love does cost a thing!

Taylor Swift debuts stripped-down version of Tortured Poets Department hit
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift debuts stripped-down version of Tortured Poets Department hit

Meanwhile, another tipster at Radar Online dished that the Selena star feels like Ben "owes her," explaining, "adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels, and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas.

"The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion's share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too," the insider added.

Does J. Lo want revenge against Ben?

Insiders have alleged that Jennifer Lopez (r.) is looking for "payback" from Ben Affleck.
Insiders have alleged that Jennifer Lopez (r.) is looking for "payback" from Ben Affleck.  © Robyn Beck / AFP

The insider added that J. Lo is blaming their marital woes on Ben, who she feels "abandoned" her, and now she allegedly wants "payback."

"She isn't the one who gave up on their marriage, and she's feeling seriously burned and is out for blood," they added.

Recently, Bennifer's loved ones have reportedly stepped in amid the rumors after the spouses spent the July 4th holiday separately.

Though J. Lo and Ben haven't addressed where exactly they stand amid the gossip, the couple continues to send mixed signals by going ringless yet still reuniting for family outings.

Cover photo: Collage: GABRIEL OLSEN & LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Jennifer Lopez: