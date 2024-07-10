Is Jennifer Lopez leaning on Jennifer Garner amid Ben Affleck drama?

Is Jennifer Garner (l.) helping Jennifer Lopez (r.) through her issues with Ben Affleck? © Collage: NEILSON BARNARD & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It would seem that the 54-year-old entertainer has her hubby's ex in her corner amid talk that Bennifer 2.0 is headed for divorce.

An insider dished to Us Weekly that J. Lo and the 52-year-old Alias star have been "very friendly" towards each other amid the former's reported issues with Ben.

The tipster shared that Garner, who divorced the Oscar winner in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, "has been helpful to J. Lo, and they've been relating to each other."

The source added that the 13 Again star "has been a surprising person for J. Lo to talk to" and has become an "unexpected ally" to the Jenny From the Block hitmaker.