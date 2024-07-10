Is Jennifer Lopez leaning on Jennifer Garner amid Ben Affleck drama?
Los Angeles, California - Has Jennifer Lopez found an "ally" in Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, amid their marital woes?
It would seem that the 54-year-old entertainer has her hubby's ex in her corner amid talk that Bennifer 2.0 is headed for divorce.
An insider dished to Us Weekly that J. Lo and the 52-year-old Alias star have been "very friendly" towards each other amid the former's reported issues with Ben.
The tipster shared that Garner, who divorced the Oscar winner in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, "has been helpful to J. Lo, and they've been relating to each other."
The source added that the 13 Again star "has been a surprising person for J. Lo to talk to" and has become an "unexpected ally" to the Jenny From the Block hitmaker.
Is there still hope for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
Meanwhile, a separate insider shared that despite the persistent split rumors, Bennifer is still holding on to hope that they can make it work.
The tipster dished that J. Lo and Ben are "doing their own thing" right now and still "living separate lives" after the Atlas star "suggested they just take time to figure it out."
Additionally, the spouses, whose second wedding anniversary nears, "still haven't made a decision" about their rumored split, but there's still "sliver of hope" for reconciliation.
With Garner in their corner, perhaps there is still hope for Bennifer!
