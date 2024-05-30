One last Barbie movie fashion trend is holding on tight for spring and summer

While the fashion trend cycle has said "bye, Barbie!" to most elements of Barbiecore style , there's one aspect of the trend that's blowing up this spring and summer – bring on the gingham!

Gingham fabrics – like the one worn by Margot Robbie in her famous pink gingham Barbie sundress – are exploding in popularity for the warmer months, and we are here for it!

Red gingham, in particular, is especially prevalent for a delightful picnic blanket kitsch moment.

Traditionally, the pattern is used in dresses and skirts, considering its huge popularity in the '40s and '50s, but the latest iteration of the trend is favoring bloomers/boxers emblazoned with the pattern.

If you need help styling gingham, look no further than another big spring trend – the Garden Girl aesthetic!

Garden Girl's overalls, linens, and chunky knits look harmonious with ginghams, but you can also use the pattern in Rockabilly and vintage glam looks for that sunny day va-va-voom!