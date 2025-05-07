Met Gala 2025: The top celebrities to look out for on the red carpet

This 2025 Met Gala's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and here are the top three celebrities that will leave my fans speechless at this year's event!

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Fashion's biggest night is upon us! The 2025 Met Gala arrives on Monday, and here are the top celebrities who will shake up the red carpet.

Zendaya

Zendaya consistently serves looks on the red carpet, with her past Met Gala 'fits among some of the best seen in years. © IMAGO / Everett Collection Since her 2015 Met Gala debut, the 28-year-old Euphoria star has never missed the mark! Zendaya's gowns are always on par with whatever the year's theme is – take, for example, last year's dress code, The Garden of Time, where she graced the annual gala in not one, but two show-stopping looks! Then there was her 2019 iconic Cinderella ball gown that literally lit up the red carpet, need we go on? With her stylist, Law Roach, in her corner, this year's concept may mark the pair's most daring collaboration yet!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's looks always steal the show at the Met Gala. © IMAGO / Cover-Images Kylie and her sisters always serve when they pull up to the Met, but the Khy founder's personal style definitely fits this year's gala. Last year, Kylie donned an ethereal, off-white, and strapless Oscar de la Renta gown that, while simple, was exactly what the theme was asking for! This proves that the beauty mogul will, without a doubt, put an epic twist on this year's theme with another show-stealing dress. But the biggest question that remains is whether her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, will join her at this year's Met!



Rihanna

Rihanna is the definition of "fashionably late" as her Met Gala looks are always the last, but highlight, of the evening. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire Rihanna shockingly skipped the 2024 Met Gala, but all's forgiven, as the Fenty mogul will be making her return to the fashion gala this year! RiRi's spins on the Met themes are always the highlight of the event, especially since her definition of "fashionably late" means that the red carpet always saves the best for last. With a theme that's right up her alley, there's really no telling how the Diamonds hitmaker will surprise fans this time.