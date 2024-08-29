Tennis pro Naomi Osaka's US Open frilly 'fit is coquette meets Brat summer
New York, New York - This season's huge fashion trend of coquette looks is getting brat-ified, thanks to athlete Naomi Osaka's US Open outfit.
The spring bow fad has been infused with this summer's favorite color – brat green, inspired by the cover art of Charlixcx's viral album, Brat.
When Osaka made her long-awaited US Open return on Tuesday, jaws dropped over her frilly, bow-covered athletic look.
The stunning fit comes from designer Yoon Ahn, who created custom day and night competition kilts for the comeback kid.
She first entered in a more elaborate outfit, including an oversized bow on her back. Once she settled in, however, she stripped away some of the adornments and kept the ensemble to a Nike tennis dress and layered ruffle skirt.
And don't forget her matching white and green Nike Challenger sneakers!
"Tennis clothes don't have to just look like tennis clothes," Osaka said in an interview recently, discussing her US Open looks.
What do you think of Naomi Osaka's game day fit?
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP