The Ariana Grande guide for styling this spring's viral bow fashion trend

Ariana Grande has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to this spring fashion season's bow trend! Here's how to style a bow like Queen Ari herself.

Ariana Grande has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to this spring fashion season's bow trend! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande, @r.e.m.beauty, & ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Long before the coquette aesthetic was everywhere, Ari decided that bows were a thing. And can you blame her? They go so nicely on a ponytail!

There are many ways to wear a bow, but the Wicked actor exemplifies them all with creativity and class.

First, there's the hair route. Ariana loves a big hairbow in silk, a pattern, or chiffon. Honestly, hair bows can be added to just about any hairstyle, but – like we said – ponytails work particularly well!

Next, Ari will use bows in her clothing as a top, on her shoes, or even just for a classic waist cinch.

The yes, and? singer also uses bows and knotted fabrics for cheeky ascot moments aplenty, as well as on leather gloves and adorable shoe accents.

Note how Ariana isn't limited to a traditionally feminine or girly outfit to match the bow moments (bow-ments, if you will.) The pop star freely dresses her bows up or down, depending on the occasion!