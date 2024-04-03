The Ariana Grande guide for styling this spring's viral bow fashion trend

This spring's fashion season is all about the bow – and Ariana Grande has been ahead of the curve for years! Here's how to style a bow like Queen Ari herself.

By Steffi Feldman

Ariana Grande has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to this spring fashion season's bow trend! Here's how to style a bow like Queen Ari herself.

Ariana Grande has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to this spring fashion season's bow trend!
Ariana Grande has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to this spring fashion season's bow trend!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande, @r.e.m.beauty, & ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Long before the coquette aesthetic was everywhere, Ari decided that bows were a thing. And can you blame her? They go so nicely on a ponytail!

There are many ways to wear a bow, but the Wicked actor exemplifies them all with creativity and class.

First, there's the hair route. Ariana loves a big hairbow in silk, a pattern, or chiffon. Honestly, hair bows can be added to just about any hairstyle, but – like we said – ponytails work particularly well!

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez turns the heat up with rumored new boo
Ariana Grande Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez turns the heat up with rumored new boo

Next, Ari will use bows in her clothing as a top, on her shoes, or even just for a classic waist cinch.

The yes, and? singer also uses bows and knotted fabrics for cheeky ascot moments aplenty, as well as on leather gloves and adorable shoe accents.

Note how Ariana isn't limited to a traditionally feminine or girly outfit to match the bow moments (bow-ments, if you will.) The pop star freely dresses her bows up or down, depending on the occasion!

Use bows to add a little oomph to otherwise run-of-the-mill ensembles – remember, a small flourish goes a long way!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande, @r.e.m.beauty, & ANGELA WEISS/AFP

More on Ariana Grande: