What is the 2025 Met Gala dress code? Explaining "Tailored for You"

New York, New York - The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala was announced on Tuesday, and – as usual – it's a little hard to decipher. Here's what you need to know!

Zoot suit wearers at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Florida circa 1943. © Gordon Parks/Library of Congress

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Insitute is celebrating its upcoming exhibit Superfine: Tailoring Black Style with the customary celeb-filled gala event

Per the Met, this spring's dress code – "Tailored for You" – takes a cue from the exhibition's focus on menswear and is "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."

In layman's terms, you can expect to see a lot of "dandyism" as Superfine explores the role of the Black dandy in the formation of Black identity and African American cultural expression.

What is dandyism or dandy fashion? Think hats, ties, canes, pocket squares, and tailored suits out the wazoo – from sleek modern looks to vintage zoot suit silhouettes or nods to colorful Congolese sapeurs.

The "Tailored for You" dress code can be interpreted in numerous creative ways (expect to spot a lot of menswear on all genders) but could also be viewed as a call to express one's own personal style.

"Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies," Guest Curator Monica L. Miller said in a statement.

"It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. This exhibition explores dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation."

Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity inspired the new Met Costume Institute exhibit.