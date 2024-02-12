New York City Valentine's Day: The best spots to eat your heart out

"I only have eyes for you," one New Yorker said to his plate of food.

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – The Hallmark holiday that gives you an extra excuse to snuggle up and overeat with someone you love is here.

L'Angolo Italian restaurant in the heart of NYC's Tribeca neighborhood has added a romantic touch for some Valentine's Day dining ambiance. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire "I only have eyes for you," one New Yorker said... to his plate of food. If you've been stuck inside your New York City apartment with a case of the Winter Blues, perhaps now is the time to venture out on a love-filled food trail. Not the kind with breadcrumbs, of course, but with sweet and savory treats ahead. Cupid is whipping out his bow and arrow just in time for Valentine's Day. And if you haven't yet been struck and found the one you have heart-eyes for, you can always find some good eats for one instead. Hand-picked with love, here's TAG24's favorite chow for Valentine's Day weekend in New York. Whether you're paired up or flying solo, we promise it'll leave your belly full and feeling lovey-dovey.

Fondue is a must-do

Kashkaval's fondue comes with breads, veggies, and meats as dipping options. © Screenshot/Instagram/kashkavalgarden Valentine's Day is for sharing with the one you love – and dipping with them, too. So if you can't take a dip into a body of water in NYC this holiday, why not dig in with your partner? AKA: Don't mind if I fon-due! Cheese fondue can be found around town, but our fav is in the heart of the theater district in NYC's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood at Kashkaval Garden. The Mediterranean fare gem features a woodsy garden patio in the back of the restaurant and offers tasting plates with meat and vegetarian options and plenty of fondue variations. Plus, there's a prix fix menu every night - convenient if you have to shift your holiday plans to just before or after the 14th. You're in melt-in-your-mouth luck too: the locale is celebrating Fondue February all month long, meaning you can get 15% off your fondue through their Instagram offer. As they say, "Love is in the air" – and right at your fingertips too.

Make life like a box of chocolates

You can choose to either eat or drink your chocolate this Valentine's Day. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ayzanyc If you're craving the sweet stuff with your sweetie, look no further than a cozy spot just steps away from the Empire State Building. Ayza Wine and Chocolate Bar in Midtown is home to a to-die-for classic chocolate martini that you can enjoy in the restaurant's outdoor heated and covered garden or cute-as-pie "Molly Trolley train" seating. Plus, the delicious cocktail is $11 during happy hour – so an early death by chocolate seems like a good way to go out. The drool-worthy spot is offering up a special prix fixed menu for Valentine's Day, chock-full of appetizers like a pork bao symphony, epic looking entrées, and finishes off with cheesecake, mixed Jacques Torres chocolate, molten cake, and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert - yes all of them. So whether with your sweetheart or your gal pals, get in that milk, dark, or white mouth-watering goodness. After all, life is like a box of chocolates – especially on Valentine's Day.

We scream for ice cream

The Museum of Ice Cream already offers up a Valentine's Day color pallate, so lick it good! © Collage: Lena Grotticelli If you want to make your Valentine scream – for ice cream, of course – there's no better Love Day adventure than the Museum of Ice Cream. This interactive fun house features the history of the cold stuff and colorful photo ops across 13 multi-sensory installations. You can swing on a playground, slide down NYC’s highest indoor slide, and take a dive into the museum's famed pool of sprinkles. And eat a hearty helping of ice cream while you do. Plus, the museum's sprinkle pool is conveniently the pallet of V-Day, making for a deep dive of photo ops with your boo in heaps of reds and pink sprinks. So head to the Museum of Ice Cream – and you can scoop up the one you lick – ahem, love – on the way.

Give them a pizza your heart

Dine-in with Forino's Pizza Love Kit in Brooklyn, or get it delivered right to your door. © Screenshot/Instagram/forninopizza Get cheesy and show your Valentine the mushy shape of your heart this year. Despite most of New York having to say RIP to dollar pizza, the next best way to really make your date melt in the Big Apple is – obviously – a heart-shaped one. Fornino’s, with three locations in Brooklyn, is once again offering up a Pizza Love Kit at their Greenpoint eatery to enjoy while staying in and comfy. The kit includes a cheese and fruit plate, a large salad, two heart shaped pizzas of your choice, tiramisu, strawberries, and a bottle of wine. The deal is good for dining in or taking the kit out to enjoy during a night at home – the perfect treat if you're getting saucy. Just like the song goes: "When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore!"