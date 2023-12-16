How to level up your holiday drink game: Festive ice cubes recipes and tricks

Festive ice cubs can level up any holiday drink from champagne, to cocktails, and mocktails.

By Jamie Grasse

Make a festive ice cube to go with your holiday drink this year and wow your guests. © Collage: screenshot/TikTok/sbkliving & screenshot/Instagram/ briannaancheta Decking the halls for the holiday is par for the course. But have you considered decking out your seasonal cocktail? Making a festive ice cube to level up your cocktail is easy and versatile. You can make your cubes out of water, juice, or even something boozy to pack an extra punch. All you have to do is get a hold of a deep ice tray and some holiday-colored fruit and herbs, like cranberries and rosemary. Here are a few tips to make your festive ice cubes crowd-pleasers.

Recipe for holiday ice cubes

Fill your ice trays with your favorite festive fruit, just consider what they'll taste like as the ice melts. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Jeanette Juicy Juicing J & Screenshot/TikTok/sbkliving Making ice cubes is simple, and you can make them magical. Keep it extra simple and freeze some fresh cranberries or rosemary leaves in your cubes. Blueberries in ice are also a great way to pull in the colors usually associated with Hanukkah: blue and white or silver. Adding multiple fruits and herbs to your cocktail cooling cubes will surely dress up your drink. Just be careful what you freeze, as fresh orange slices, lemons, and raspberries, for example, will add fruity and sour notes to your drink as the ice melts. The same goes for dried spices, like star anise. Rosemary won't add any flavor to your drink, and it resembles Christmas tree needles. Cranberries add a festive splash of red, and dried orange slices are gorgeous. Pro tip? Tiktoker sbkliving, whose holiday ice cubes have gone viral, suggests using boiling water to make your ice cubes "more clear." You can also make specific festive cubes for your holiday drinks. For example, these orange slice cubes can create an Instagrammable flower for your Christmas morning mimosas. You can also switch out the water for orange juice and use cranberries for more color.