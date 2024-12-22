How to level up your holiday drink game: Festive ice cubes recipes and tricks for Christmas
Festive ice cubes can level up any holiday drink – from champagne to cocktails or mocktails. So what are you waiting for? Here's how to freeze some fruit and herbs to dress up your holiday drink and clink.
Decking the halls for the holiday is par for the course. But have you considered decking out your seasonal cocktail as well?
Making a festive ice cube to level up your cocktail is easy and versatile. You can make your cubes out of water, juice, or even something boozy to pack an extra punch.
All you have to do is get a hold of a deep ice tray and some holiday-inspired fruit and herbs, like cranberries or rosemary.
With these tips to make festive ice cubes, your drinks are sure to be a hit with your holiday crowd!
Easy recipe for holiday ice cubes
Making ice cubes is easy, and you can make them magical!
Keep it extra simple and freeze some fresh cranberries or rosemary leaves in your cubes for Christmas-inspired cubes, while blueberries in ice are a great way to pull in the colors associated with Hanukkah.
Adding multiple fruits and herbs to your cocktail cooling cubes will surely dress up your drink.
Just be careful what you freeze, as fresh orange slices, lemons, and raspberries, for example, will add fruity and sour notes to your drink as the ice melts. The same goes for dried spices, like star anise.
Rosemary won't add any flavor to your drink, and it resembles Christmas tree needles. Cranberries add a festive splash of red, and dried orange slices are gorgeous.
Pro tip? Tiktoker @sbkliving, whose holiday ice cubes have gone viral, suggests using boiling water to make your ice cubes "more clear."
You can also make specific festive cubes for your holiday drinks. For example, these orange slice cubes can create an Instagrammable flower for your Christmas morning mimosas. You can also switch out the water for orange juice and use cranberries for more color.
Upping your ice cube game is a great way to take your holiday drinks to the next level. Happy holidays, and cheers!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sbkliving & Screenshot/Instagram/@briannaancheta