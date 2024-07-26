How to make the best overnight oats: Recipe

There are few breakfasts more comforting and healthy than a good jar of overnight oats. How do you make the ultimate overnight oats? Find out in our recipe.

By Evan Williams

There are few foods more delicious and comforting than a good jar of overnight oats in the morning. With our quick and easy recipe, open the door for some tasty variations.

Overnight oats are absolutely delicious and come in all sorts of variations. © Collage: Unsplash/Jessica Arias & Ella Olsson Overnight oats are a quick and easy option for weekday breakfasts, and can be prepared well in advance. What makes overnight oats so special, though, is what you put in them and the variations which you can create from a simple and straightforward recipe. So how do you make overnight oats, what are some great ways to shake them up, and what makes them such a special and tasty food?

How to make the ultimate overnight oats

Overnight oats are ultimately about taste, texture, and convenience. You are making a quick and easy meal that's straightforward to put together, can be packaged up easily on a Sunday night, and prepared a full week in advance. It's about keeping it simple and easy while maximizing the flavor and making sure that you don't end up with something boring that you won't be motivated to eat. Here's the equipment you'll need for overnight oats: Measuring utensils

5 medium jars

Mixing bowl

Wooden spoon It's extremely unlikely that you'll be unable to put this together with what you already have in the kitchen. The only thing might be the jars – but they ain't that expensive.

There are few breakfast foods more tasty and versatile than overnight oats. © Unsplash/Jennifer Pallian

Overnight oats recipe | Ingredients

This creamy and delicious breakfast meal is packed full of flavor and nutrition at the same time and is a great way to kickstart your day without ending up with a stomach full of heavy starches and fats. You'll feel revitalized and strong after eating this, and it tastes good too! Here are the ingredients you need for basic overnight oats: Rolled oats, 2.5 cups

Milk, 2.5 cups

Honey, 5 teaspoons

Seeds (of your choice), 3 tsp

Nuts (of your choice, 3 tsp

Pinch of salt

Fruit of your choice to top

On the proportions: The quantities we have included in this recipe are meant for the creation of five jars of overnight oats, suitable for five breakfasts. If you want to make more or less, adjust the quantities listed in a proportional manner.

Overnight oats recipe recipe | Instructions

The actual process of making overnight oats is one that even a 4-year-old could get right pretty much on the first try. You want equal parts oats and milk (or a milk alternative), and whatever additions you feel compelled to add. Then, once it is all ready, you need to let it sit in the fridge at least overnight to get the desired consistency and flavor. Let's go! Here's how to make the ultimate basic overnight oats Step 1: Sterilize your jars thoroughly and make sure that they are completely clean and dry before using them, especially if you are preparing a batch that will sit there over a few days. Step 2: In your large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients together, except for the fruit, and give them a thorough stir so that they are relatively wet and goopy and everything is completely combined. Step 3: Divide the mixture up between the jars, allowing enough space at the top for the fruit. Step 4: Garnish with your chopped-up fruit, seal the jar closed, and store it in your fridge for at least 2–4 hours before eating, but preferably overnight. Once you have made overnight oats once or twice, and are in the habit of doing it, you can chuck all sorts of things in there. That's part of what makes it so amazing!

Important: Overnight oats can be safely stored in a sealed and airtight container that is kept in the fridge for up to 5–6 days. After that, they should be thrown out.

Variations and additions to overnight oats

There are tons of awesome additions you can mix into your overnight oats. © Unsplash/American Heritage Chocolate There are many fantastic variations on the humble overnight oat breakfast. Perfect for lunch boxes and quick on-the-fly pick-me-ups, this is one of those dishes that is not only easy, but endlessly convenient. The trick here is to simply make sure that you choose the right combination of ingredients so that they all fit together well. If we were to give you the biggest of tips, we'd say that this can be a fantastic activity to do with the kids. Get out some ramekins and fill them with the various ingredients you've got in your cupboard. Give each of your kids a mixing bowl and some jars, along with the basic oats and milk, and have them make their own overnight oats, ripe and ready for the rest of the week – it's healthy, and it's fun! Here are our suggestions for the best ingredients to add to your overnight oats: Strawberries

Blueberries

Grated pumpkin

Grated carrot

Almond

Maple syrup

Peanut butter

Jam

Apple

Cinnamon

Granola

Peach

Cherries

Banana

Chocolate

Treacle

Mango

Vanilla

Yogurt

Dried fruit