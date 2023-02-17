How to make pasta with cherry tomato butter sauce: Recipe

Pasta is always delicious, but what about something a little different? This beautiful cherry tomato butter sauce will keep the family happy. Here's the recipe!

By Evan Williams

With some silky buttery goodness, some bursting and sweet cherry tomatoes, tangy cheese, and fresh parsley, this cherry tomato butter pasta recipe is an absolute killer! Here's how to make it.

A buttery cherry tomato pasta dish won't need much cheese, but it doesn't hurt. © IMAGO / Panthermedia Pasta is a versatile dish, with room for both those Italian classics and the alternative takes that leave so many up in arms. Ultimately, it's all about that flavor. All you need is some good seasoning, fresh ingredients, and a little bit of time. With these three ingredients, nothing will stand in your way. If you're a fan of Italian food, you'll love this cherry tomato butter pasta, a TAG24 recipe like none other. Why should you try this roasted tomato butter sauce? Let's find out!

What is roasted tomato butter sauce?

With a pinch of salt and a lot of beautiful, fresh butter, you can absolutely transform the simplicity that is the cherry tomato. Combine this with some fresh herbs, nice soft sautéed onions, and a little bit of cheese, and let's just say the family will be happy. This is not a traditional Italian recipe, so you should stick to our carbonara and amatriciana recipes if that's what you're after. But this is certainly a delicious recipe. Despite its non-traditional nature, there are a few rules we must abide by: No cream and no sugar. Let's dive in...

How to make butter onion tomato sauce for pasta

We always start these recipes with what you need to make whatever it is that you are making. In the case of tomato butter sauce, things are going to get rather simple. It's a relatively healthy and easy recipe, perfect for a cold winter night, so let's not overcomplicate things... Here's what you'll need to make butter onion tomato sauce for pasta: A large, deep saucepan with a thick base

A medium-sized pot with a lid

Wooden spoon

Spatula

Sharp knife and cutting board

Cheese grater

Tongs

Ladle There's no special equipment needed today. We're not making our own pasta, so you'll likely have all of this stuff in your kitchen!

Butter onion cherry tomato pasta recipe | Ingredients

Let's be real, groceries are getting quite expensive at the moment. Basic stuff is exceedingly pricey at the grocery store, so it's not a bad idea to try and limit the cost of your recipes. This one will be good for that – let's keep it simple and easy! The ingredients for butter and cherry tomato pasta include: Ripe cherry tomatoes, 1.5 pounds

2 large onions

3 cloves of garlic

Fresh butter, 1/2 pound

Bundle of fresh parsley

Pasta, 1 pound

Olive oil

Cracked black pepper

Salt This recipe makes enough for the whole family, hence the rather large proportions proposed above. As usual, adjust these numbers to your target audience.

Hot tip: If you want to add a little protein to the mix, seafood works extraordinarily well with this dish. Also feel free to chuck in some anchovies or capers, to add that little hit of salt we all crave.

Feel free to add a protein to the recipe! We recommend some beautiful fresh prawns. © IMAGO / agefotostock

Butter onion cherry tomato pasta recipe | Instructions

Give this recipe some time because, as with most things, this will bring those flavors out even more. Remember not to keep the temperature too high, as you want the cherry tomatoes to hold together and not turn into mush. Without further a-do, here's how to make butter onion and cherry tomato pasta: Step 1: Dice up your onions and crush your garlic. The chop doesn't need to be super fine, feel free to keep it rough and chunky. Wash your parsley and your cherry tomatoes, removing the latter from the vine if necessary. Step 2: Add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the heavy-bottomed pan and bring it up to a medium heat. Add the onions and sauté for about 2 minutes, before adding the garlic and continuing until the mixture is translucent and a little bit caramelized. Step 3: Now add your tomatoes into the mix, giving them a light sear and tossing them well with the onions and garlic. Step 4: Season to taste with some salt and pepper, and then add the butter. Allow it to fully melt while you reduce everything to a simmer and mix thoroughly. Step 5: Plop the lid on and allow it to simmer, stirring occasionally so nothing sticks, for around an hour. In the meantime, bring some water to a boil in the other pot and season it with salt. Step 6: After an hour, add your pasta to the boiling water and cook until about 2 minutes before the packet suggests (or until how you like it). Add two ladles of that pasta water to your buttery tomatoes, drain the rest, and then drain your pasta. Step 7: Add that pasta, along with the parsley (lightly chopped up beforehand) to the sauce and mix thoroughly, seasoning with a bit more salt and pepper. Step 8: Remove from heat and serve in a bowl, garnishing with a bit of Parmigiano Regianno or Grana Padano and some cracked black pepper. Feel free to spice things up with some dried chilly flakes, or a protein of your choice.

Keep in mind: Cooking the parsley will cause it to wilt and will ruin that fresh flavor. Simply mix it in at the end, with the pasta, and then remove the pan from the heat.

Pasta choices: Fettuccine or Spaghetti with cherry tomato butter sauce?

As we have already established, this is not a traditional recipe, so there is no traditional pasta that should pair with it. However, flat pastas like linguine and fettuccine pair well with this dish. When it comes down to it, though, choose what you like. Butter and cherry tomato sauce is beautiful with some penne, some gnocchi, or whatever you have in the cupboard. Experiment, cooking's fun!

Does butter reduce acidity in tomato?

Using quality salted butter will bring out the flavor of those beautiful tomatoes. © Sorin Gheorghita / Unsplash Yes, butter will help to reduce any acidity that is found in your tomatoes as you cook the sauce. Indeed, any heavy or fatty dairy-based ingredient would do the same. The difference here is that butter lends its flavor to the dish in a way that other options do not. With a bit of saltiness, the butter will add a creaminess and a beautiful taste that compliments the dish rather than overpowering the other flavors (looking at you, cream)...

Tomato butter sauce is absolute perfection